South Africa: Soweto Kids Benefit With Free Footballs From La Liga

Young Soweto kids got their year off to a bouncing start after being presented with a myriad footballs at the weekend.

LaLiga's Africa Director Antonio Barradas gave hundreds of football balls to children (boys/girls) under the age of 11 in Soweto.

The donation of LaLiga branded soccer balls was made to children who had attended the annual KwaMahlobo games which are in their second week in Meadowlands.

LaLiga are partners of SAFA and have been involved in a number of initiatives to develop football in the country.

Barradas said it was important to get youngsters involved in the game at a younger age and hoped the donated soccer balls would galvanise interest within the youth.

'We have been going around the country helping festive season tournaments and this one in Soweto is among the popular ones.

'We will continue to give these soccer balls throughout the tournament. Our aim is give away more than 1000 soccer balls to these kids,' said Barradas.

The KwaMahlobo games finals will be played this Saturday and among top dignitaries expected are SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan and LaLiga President Javier Tebas.

The Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba is also pencilled in to attend the final.