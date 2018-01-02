South Africa/Kenya: Masoud Signs for South African Side Cape Town City

Nairobi — Kariobangi Sharks forward Masoud Juma has signed for South African Premier League side Cape Town City FC, the Premier Soccer League side confirmed on Tuesday.

"Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of 21-year-old Kenyan international striker, and top scorer of the year Masoud Juma," the South African top side announced on their official twitter account.

Juma was the 2017 Kenyan Premier League top scorer with 17 goals after playing 23 matches, helping his Kariobangi Sharks finish third in their debut in the top flight league.

The 2017 season saw Masoud score six goals in the GOtv Shied where Kariobangi Sharks were the losing finalists, and has five national team caps with one goal that he netted during the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

The undisclosed transfer fee was accepted by Kariobangi Sharks after having offers from Europe and Egypt.

"Juma will receive his work permit this week and fly to Cape Town on January 8 where he will meet his new teammates and begin preparing for CTCFC's domestic and CAF campaigns," the club posted on its social media pages.

City coach Bennie McCarthy hailed the striker revealing that he will help solve his side's scoring problem.

"At just 21, Juma has proven to be Africa's most prolific goalscorer. His quality is evident, as is the interest for him in Europe. He is still young and needs to be nurtured. But once he adapts and settles in, he has all the makings of a lethal out and out nine," the club said on its official website.

"Most of our goals come from midfielders. We're building a team for the future so it's nice to start putting together a group of young promising strikers who can score goals for the club going forward," head coach McCarthy said.

Masoud has previously featured for Shabana, Bandari and Sony Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League.

Cape Town City are currently second on the South African Soccer Premier League table with 24 points, four behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns FC.