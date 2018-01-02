Morocco: Ouarzazate - Police Arrest Individual for Alleged Involvement in Kidnapping, Assault of U.S National

Rabat — The judicial police of the city of Ouarzazate arrested, Monday evening, an individual for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and assault of a U.S national, said a statement by the national police (DGSN).

Security services in the city received a phone call on Monday afternoon from a person who said she had received an e-mail from a U.S national she knew, who claimed to be kidnapped and subjected to violence by an individual in a house in Ouarzazate, said the DGSN.

The same source noted that the investigation carried out by the security services, backed by scientific and technical expertise, has made it possible to locate the place of the detention of the victim (61 years old) and to arrest the suspect.

According to the initial findings of the investigation, the suspect, without a criminal record, accompanied the victim to the hotels where she resided before taking her, a few days ago, to a rental apartment in the city of Ouarzazate, according to the statement, which added that the accused, 29, prevented the victim from leaving the house and subjected her to violence.

The investigation is still underway to scrutinize the ins and outs of this case, the statement concluded.