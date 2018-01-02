2 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Army Says Found 63 Tunnels, Foiled 239 Illegal Immigration Bids in 2017

The Egyptian border guard has discovered 63 tunnels in total in North Sinai in 2017, said the Army's spokesman Tamer El Refaie said in a statement on Monday 1/1/2018.

As many 239 illegal immigrant attempts were thwarted, with 1,921 defendants and 6,063 persons of different nationalities arrested, said the spokesman in a statement on the border guard.

Also, in 2017, some 36 arms smuggling cases were filed in 2017, including 2,263 machine, sniper, and bird-shot guns, alongside 785,093 bullets, RPG shells, and 25 underwater explosive devices, Refaie said.

The forces also foiled 312 plots to smuggle huge amounts of various drugs, he added.

Also, 573 attempts to smuggle various kinds of goods, including cigarettes, vehicles, diggers, and cattle were thwarted, the spokesman said.

The border guard managed to seize 32 gold exploration cases, including the seizure of 133 mineral exploration devices, 2,066 sacks of stones mixed with gold ore, and 42,850 kilograms of stones blended with gold ore, he added.

