Egypt: Awqaf Min. - National Media Unifies Ranks in Face of Terror

The national media plays an important role in strengthening national unity in the face of terrorism and extremism, Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa asserted.

In an official statement released on Monday1/1/2018, Gomaa said that the national media should be more aware of its great responsibilities and challenges.

The media plays an essential role in national development and in serving the well-being of the society, he said.

"A nation that has a strong economy and an enlightened national media is a one that is capable of unifying its people, protecting its security and stability and standing up to its enemies," he also said.