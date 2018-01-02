Egypt: Presidential Spokesman - Projects Executed in Recent Period Exceed Those Set Up in Past 30 Years

The volume of national projects executed in the recent period exceeded those implemented over the past 30 years, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

These projects will change the map of Egypt, said the spokesperson in exclusive statements to the Egyptian TV on Tuesday 2/1/2018.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inspected many of those major national projects that were carried out by the state in the various domains, including fish farming, housing and development centers, he added.

The spokesperson noted that 12 new cities and 20 universities, including six universities in the New Administrative Capital, were set up in the past period.

This comes in addition to small and medium-scale enterprises that were established to help youth and serve new communities, the spokesperson said.