2 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Presidential Spokesman - Projects Executed in Recent Period Exceed Those Set Up in Past 30 Years

Tagged:

Related Topics

The volume of national projects executed in the recent period exceeded those implemented over the past 30 years, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

These projects will change the map of Egypt, said the spokesperson in exclusive statements to the Egyptian TV on Tuesday 2/1/2018.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inspected many of those major national projects that were carried out by the state in the various domains, including fish farming, housing and development centers, he added.

The spokesperson noted that 12 new cities and 20 universities, including six universities in the New Administrative Capital, were set up in the past period.

This comes in addition to small and medium-scale enterprises that were established to help youth and serve new communities, the spokesperson said.

Egypt

ESPN Poll Crowns Mohamed Salah As 2017 Player of the Year

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah was voted best player for 2017, in a poll launched by the global cable and satellite… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.