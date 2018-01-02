Egypt: Sisi Bestows Sport Medal On Athletes Winning Trophies in Championships

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi honored the athletes who won medals and prizes in world sport championships as well as their coaches by bestowing the sport order on them.

Acting Prime Minister Mostafa Madboli, and Youth and Sports Minister Khaled Abdel Aziz attended the ceremony. Also, heads of the Egyptian Olympic and Paralympic committees as well as Egyptian sports federations were present.

Sisi held a meeting with a number of the athletes and their coaches, said presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady.

During the meeting, the president hailed the athletes' accomplishments that contribute to honoring Egypt's name in the international arena, wishing for more sports achievements to make Egypt reach the position it deserves at the regional and international levels.

The athletes are considered a good model for the youth, as they are an example of persistence and hard work, he underlined.

Sisi also greeted the handicapped athletes who surprised the world with their accomplishments, the spokesperson reiterated.

The president gave his directives to the sports bodies concerned to provide all the capabilities and support to the athletes in order to allow them to attain more achievements during the coming phase.

The athletes expressed their happiness over the honoring that reflects the attention paid by Sisi and the state to the sports in Egypt.