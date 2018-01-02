Mauritius: The Safe Haven Halfway Home - Mauritius

22 December 2017

The Halfway Home is a temporary shelter for teenage girls who are homeless due to abuse and rejection from family members.

The Home welcomes residents coming from the Rehabilitation Youth Centre (RYC) in Mauritius and other children shelters. Reaching the age of 18, these teenage girls are no longer under the responsibility of the Gender Ministry nor the RYC. They are often left to fend for themselves and are left with no roof over their head. Besides, they are not even eligible for any social benefits.

The Halfway Home has opened its door on the 1st September 2017 and as at December 2017, we have 6 residents and a two-year-old kid in the shelter. Our maximum capacity of accommodation is 8 residents.

Amongst the different activities proposed by the shelter and the progress made:

  • Two residents followed a 'Spoken French for Call Centre' training over two months and got a one-week internship in an organisation
  • Four of the residents were interviewed by the recruitment agency 'ADECO' for possible job opening

