2 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Youth Min. Discusses Latest Preparations of Int'l Championships

Youth and Sports Minister Khaled Abdel Aziz discussed Tuesday with President of Egyptian Judo Federation Motea Fakhr el Din preparations for international championships, in which Egypt will participate.

Fakhr el Din reviewed, during the meeting, the plans of action of the federation and preparations at the next championships like Mediterranean Championships, African Judo Championships, Youth Olympic Games and Grand Slam, slated for January in Tunisia, with the participation of six Egyptian judo players.

The meeting also touched on the preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

The minister stressed the importance of good preparations for the players to achieve high scores in the next championships and win medals, noting that the ministry will support the federation in the next days, including the next installment of the financial support, which the ministry provides.

He asked the president of the federation to expand in establishing judo academies and develop the federation's own resources to cover the costs.

