Egypt: Body of Veteran Journalist Ibrahim Nafie Arrives At Cairo Airport

The body of veteran journalist Ibrahim Nafie arrived on Tuesday 2/1/2017 at Cairo International Airport from Dubai.

Airport authorities finalized the procedures for handing over the body to his family at the Cargo Village.

Head of the Journalists' Syndicate Abdel Mohsen Salama and Head of the National Press Authority Karam Jabr were on hand at the airport to receive the body of Nafie with his family.

Nafie, the former Board Chairman and Editor -in -Chief of Al-Ahram newspaper, died on Monday 1/1/2018 at the age of 84 after a long battle with illness.