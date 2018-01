President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has approved law No. 218 /2017 that was earlier passed by the House of Representatives, on youth bodies.

The act was published in the official Gazette on Monday1/1/2018.

The fresh law obliges the existing youth bodies to adjust their positions without fees within six months. Otherwise, they would be dissolved by force of law.

It authorizes the minister concerned to extend the deadline for another term not exceeding one year.