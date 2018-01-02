Egypt's Nour el Sherbini has maintained her World No.1 status for the 21st consecutive month to top the rankings of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Women's World Championship.

As well, Raneem El Weleily ranked third, Nouran Gohar the fifth and Nour el Tayeb the seventh, according to the PSA Women's World rankings

The PSA Men's World Rankings announced Mohamed el Shorbagy World No. 2 after Gregory Gaultier from France who topped the rankings.

Ali Farag ranked the third, Karim Abdel Gawad the fourth, Marwan el Shorbagy the fifth and Tarek Momen the seventh while Mohamed Abo el Ghar came at the ninth place.