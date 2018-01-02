2 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's El Sherbini Retains World No. 1 Status of Psa Women's World Rankings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Egypt's Nour el Sherbini has maintained her World No.1 status for the 21st consecutive month to top the rankings of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Women's World Championship.

As well, Raneem El Weleily ranked third, Nouran Gohar the fifth and Nour el Tayeb the seventh, according to the PSA Women's World rankings

The PSA Men's World Rankings announced Mohamed el Shorbagy World No. 2 after Gregory Gaultier from France who topped the rankings.

Ali Farag ranked the third, Karim Abdel Gawad the fourth, Marwan el Shorbagy the fifth and Tarek Momen the seventh while Mohamed Abo el Ghar came at the ninth place.

Egypt

ESPN Poll Crowns Mohamed Salah As 2017 Player of the Year

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah was voted best player for 2017, in a poll launched by the global cable and satellite… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.