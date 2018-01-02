Egypt: E-Sico Starts Selling First Egyptian-Made Mobile Phone in Second Half of January

The Egyptian Silicon Industries Co. (E-SICO), which makes the first mobile phone inside Egypt, announced that its customers can start reserving their 4G smart phone' "Nile X" as of the second half of January 2018.

"The locally made "Nile X" phone will hit the markets in the second half of the current month," according to a statement issued by the company on Monday 1/1/2018.

It said customers inside and outside Egypt can call telephone number 19242 to register their information for purchasing the new phone.

The retail market price of the phone will be 4,200 Egyptian pounds.

The company's CEO, Mohamed Salem, said the call center of the company received so far tens of thousands of calls for booking the new phone and inquiring about its price and capabilities.