Angola: Government Reinforces Interaction for Huambo Province Development

Huambo — The governor of the central Huambo province, João Baptista Kussumua, promised on Monday, in the city of Huambo, a more interactive and citizen-friendly governance in order to promote rapid development of the region.

Speaking to ANGOP, on the occasion of the new year, the minister said that the Government will pay special attention to the creation of conditions so as to have a province with more hope for life and joy that contributes to the economic and social stability of the country.

João Baptista Kussumua said that he is fully available to work together with the citizens to build a better future marked by progress, peace, tranquility and knowledge sharing.