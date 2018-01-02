Angola: Production of Aggregates More Than Doubles in 2017

Ondjiva — Aggregates production in 2017 more than doubled in Cunene, reaching a volume of 43,1 thousand cubic meters, an amount well above the 15, 6 thousand of cubic meters of 2016.

According to the director of Industry, Geology and Mining, Daniel Darwin, in an interview Friday to Angop, of the 35 extractive companies legalized in the province, only three were in full activity, due to the financial crisis in the country.

In terms of revenues, the sector raised 1.8 million kwanzas resulting from taxes, permits issuance, and credential for the transportation of aggregates, export guide, among other services.