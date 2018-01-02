Ethiopia: Rebranding Interventions to Alter Nation's Reputation

Nation branding that puts into consideration Ethiopia's cultural and linguistic diversity as well as long history would be useful in the ongoing efforts to maintain good reputation of the nation in eradicating poverty, said scholar.

In his recent interview with The Ethiopian Herald Hawassa University lecturer Dr. Nigussie Meshesha reiterated that apart from using 'Land of Origins' as its tourism motto, Ethiopia needs to renew its image in the international arena utilizing its other virtues.

He also said for many centuries, Ethiopia's multiculturalism has been manifested via unity in diversity and this can play key role in this regard.

According to him, diversity is also manifested through pluralistic view which serve for the flourishing of political and religious tolerance.

Nigussie pointed out that the monument of Axum, Lalibela Rock Hewn Church, the Gondar Castle and the Walled Town of Harar are showcases of the centuries old civilization and level of the then society thought.

With the rain-fed agriculture, achieving sustainable development and eradicating poverty which is the source of bad image is impossible. Hence, transforming the sector is vital.

Other countries rebrand themselves through exporting highly valued commodities and in this regard Coca Cola and Toyota products not only brand their companies but also their countries, he noted.

"In our context coffee is originated in Ethiopia but other newly emerging countries such as Vietnam outshined us doubling their export volume qualitatively and manage to rebrand themselves. The same is true in Teff and by now Netherland illegally claims the product as originated from its country, hence, to reverse the situation daunting task is a head of the nation."

As to Nigusie, the Ethiopian Airlines has been doing great in rebranding the nation throughout the world providing air transport service which promote business.