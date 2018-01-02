Ethiopia: Enterprise Set to Benefit Communities From Forest, Wildlife Sources Dev't

Oromia Forest and Wildlife Enterprise (OFWE) said it is working aggressively to benefit communities from forest and wildlife resources through undertaking sustainable conservation and development.

In a recent press conference aimed at announcing a new directive implantation which ensures communities' beneficiary and a sense of ownership, Enterprise General Director Didhaa Dirriba said that the enterprise has been working hard to play a significant role of the state's forest and wildlife resources in the development.

The Enterprise had also been engaged in various development activities in the previous time. But, it could not make beneficiary the communities from their local forest and wildlife resources.

According to him, the enterprise has also expanded its developmental activities like constructing schools, roads and the like. But, due its large size, the communities have not been benefited from such development, he added.

However, based on conducted survey, it has endorsed a new directive, which has been implemented since December18, 2017, aimed at maximizing the benefit the communities get their respective local forest and wildlife resources.

Moreover, it would contribute to the development and conservation of the resources as well. Apart from ensuring the communities' economic benefits, it would also contribute in sustaining the natural and wildlife resources. Besides, the directive would help the communities to develop a sense of ownership. More importantly, the directive would have huge importance in controlling illegal activities in the forest areas, he said.

He further said that forest products would be sold based on the enterprises' procedures and forest management plan and thus, using the local forest and wildlife resources, the communities could earn a living without harming the forest echo system.