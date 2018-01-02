Ethiopia: Peace Club Encouraging Dialogue, Containing Conflicts

The Addis Ababa University Students' Peace Club said it is working to prevent conflicts among students who have different ethnic background and life experience. It has also been working to strengthen unity in diversity on the premises of the university.

Club Supervisor Tewodros Mebratu recently told The Ethiopian Herald that the club has been encouraging students to solve a given conflict through dialogue. " Our club members are good at handling and resolving conflicts in a rational manner."

For his part, the Club President Zemedkun Getnet said the club has been successful in containing conflicts in Addis Ababa University for over eight years.

" On several occasions students raise various political, social and economic questions , but, the club firmly believes that no matter what the question is, it has to be entertained peacefully," he added.

Buying Zemedkun's view the club's former president Juhar Sultan said the club does not play a role in mediating, but it focuses on preventing conflict via creating platform for dialogue among students.

Therefore, apart from creating smooth relationship among students, the platform will help them to have common understanding about various issues, he noted.

Tewodros indicated that the club is non-affiliation of government and any political organization. It works to bring together students with a view to creating solidarity and friendship among them.

Juhar also reiterated that: "The club was established by the free will of the students and it has also built strong trust among its members."

The success of the Club would be taken as a big lesson to the rest of the country's universities, Tewodros said.

Talking about the activities of the club, he mentioned that: "The life skill training, which helps the participants on how to co-exist and carrying out sustainable dialogue which help the participants to share their experience and put aside differences as well ."