Liberia: Teachers' Network Grateful to V.P. Boakai

Even though he lost the December 26 runoff election, the leadership of the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTAL) Network, said it acknowledges Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his kind gesture made toward the improvement of the organization over the years.

In a recent press statement, the association's president, J. Mason Saweler, said it was important to recognize the pivotal role which the Vice President played to ensure that the country is transformed, especially the education sector.

Mr. Saweler, on behalf of the association, expressed gratitude to V.P. Boakai for fulfilling the promise he made to them when he officially launched the organization in Monrovia in July 2017.

It can be recalled that on July 21, the Vice President donated US$300 to the leadership of the organization at the launch of the program. Additionally, the group also received two sets of desktop computers and US$5,000 as one year rental fee for office space as well as to purchase office furniture for the Association.

According to Mr. Saweler, while presenting the items, the Vice President assured the organization of his sustained humanitarian and financial support, which he said would take the organization to another level in the years ahead.

The organization is still appealing for more support as they embark on advocating for affordable and quality education through an improved teaching and inclusive learning environment in the country, said Saweler.

The organization comprises representatives of the parents, students, teachers, school administrators, and the business community, respectively, who are devoted to the educational success of young Liberians as well as promoting the involvement of parents in the running of school activities in their communities.