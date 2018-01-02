Rwanda/Tunisia: Amavubi Off to Tunisia for 2018 CHAN Camp

RWANDA national football team, Amavubi, travelled to Tunisia on Monday afternoon aboard a Qatar Airways flight for a 10-day camp as part of their preparations for Total 2018 African Nations Championship scheduled to begin on January 13 in Morocco.

The 31-man delegation, comprised of 23 players and eight officials, departed from Kigali International Airport and were due to spend a night in Doha in Qatar before connecting to Tunis Tuesday morning.

In Tunisia, Rwanda will play two friendly matches against Sudan on January 5 and Algeria on January 10, before heading to Morocco on January 11, two days to the start of the CHAN tournament.

The team's final squad was named Friday by the Amavubi technical team represented by assistant coach Vincent Mashami.

New faces include Celestin Ndayishimiye (Police), Bernabe Mubumbyi (Bugesera) and Dominique Savio Nshuti (AS Kigali). Olivier Niyonzima was dropped.

"We have put together a good squad and we believe in them. We are heading to Tunisia to enhance our preparations. We hope at the time of the tournament we will be ready," Mashami said.

"Our main ambition is to reach the quarterfinal round. We will face tricky sides in the group stage but we will be looking for nothing less than a win, starting with the opening game against Nigeria on January 15," he added.

Rwanda are in Group C alongside Libya, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. Group C will be based in Tangier City.

"If we qualify from the group stage, then we will have equal chances like other qualified teams going forward," noted Mashami.

Amavubi head coach Antoine Hey will link up with the team on Tuesday morning in Tunis and oversee the training later in the evening.

Rwanda Delegation:

Final Squad:

Goalkeepers: Eric Ndayishimiye (Rayon Sports), Marcel Nzarora (Police) and Yves Kimenyi (APR)

Defenders: Faustin Usengimana (Rayon Sports), Thierry Manzi (Rayon Sports), Soter Kayumba (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Rayon Sports), Eric Iradukunda (AS Kigali), Fitina Omborenga (APR), Celestin Ndayishimiye (Police), Rugwiro Herve (APR) and Ally Mbogo (SC Kiyovu)

Midfielders: Yannick Mukunzi (Rayon Sports), Djihad Bizimana (APR), Amran Nshimiyimana (APR), Ally Niyonzima (AS Kigali), Djabel Imanishimwe (Rayon Sports), Muhadjir Hakizimana (APR), Dominique Savio Nshuti (AS Kigali)

Forwards: Innocent Nshuti (APR), Justin Mico (Police), Abeddy Biramahire (Police) and Bernabe Mubumbyi (Bugesera).

Officials: Vincent Mashami (Assistant Coach), Thomas Higiro (Goalkeeper coach), Moussa Hakizimana (Physiotherapist), Patrick Rutamu (Physiotherapist), Protogene Nshimiyimana (Team Doctor), Emery Kamanzi (Team Manager), Pierre Baziki (Kit Manager) and Bonnie Mugabe (Team Media Officer)

Warm up fixtures

January 5

Rwanda vs Sudan

January 10

Rwanda vs Algeria

Fixtures (Group C)

January, 15

Rwanda vs Nigeria (Tanger)

January, 19

Rwanda vs Equatorial Guinea (Tanger)

January, 23

Rwanda vs Libya (Tanger)

