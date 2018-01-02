2 January 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda/Tunisia: Amavubi Off to Tunisia for 2018 CHAN Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

RWANDA national football team, Amavubi, travelled to Tunisia on Monday afternoon aboard a Qatar Airways flight for a 10-day camp as part of their preparations for Total 2018 African Nations Championship scheduled to begin on January 13 in Morocco.

The 31-man delegation, comprised of 23 players and eight officials, departed from Kigali International Airport and were due to spend a night in Doha in Qatar before connecting to Tunis Tuesday morning.

In Tunisia, Rwanda will play two friendly matches against Sudan on January 5 and Algeria on January 10, before heading to Morocco on January 11, two days to the start of the CHAN tournament.

The team's final squad was named Friday by the Amavubi technical team represented by assistant coach Vincent Mashami.

New faces include Celestin Ndayishimiye (Police), Bernabe Mubumbyi (Bugesera) and Dominique Savio Nshuti (AS Kigali). Olivier Niyonzima was dropped.

"We have put together a good squad and we believe in them. We are heading to Tunisia to enhance our preparations. We hope at the time of the tournament we will be ready," Mashami said.

"Our main ambition is to reach the quarterfinal round. We will face tricky sides in the group stage but we will be looking for nothing less than a win, starting with the opening game against Nigeria on January 15," he added.

Rwanda are in Group C alongside Libya, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. Group C will be based in Tangier City.

"If we qualify from the group stage, then we will have equal chances like other qualified teams going forward," noted Mashami.

Amavubi head coach Antoine Hey will link up with the team on Tuesday morning in Tunis and oversee the training later in the evening.

Rwanda Delegation:

Final Squad:

Goalkeepers: Eric Ndayishimiye (Rayon Sports), Marcel Nzarora (Police) and Yves Kimenyi (APR)

Defenders: Faustin Usengimana (Rayon Sports), Thierry Manzi (Rayon Sports), Soter Kayumba (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Rayon Sports), Eric Iradukunda (AS Kigali), Fitina Omborenga (APR), Celestin Ndayishimiye (Police), Rugwiro Herve (APR) and Ally Mbogo (SC Kiyovu)

Midfielders: Yannick Mukunzi (Rayon Sports), Djihad Bizimana (APR), Amran Nshimiyimana (APR), Ally Niyonzima (AS Kigali), Djabel Imanishimwe (Rayon Sports), Muhadjir Hakizimana (APR), Dominique Savio Nshuti (AS Kigali)

Forwards: Innocent Nshuti (APR), Justin Mico (Police), Abeddy Biramahire (Police) and Bernabe Mubumbyi (Bugesera).

Officials: Vincent Mashami (Assistant Coach), Thomas Higiro (Goalkeeper coach), Moussa Hakizimana (Physiotherapist), Patrick Rutamu (Physiotherapist), Protogene Nshimiyimana (Team Doctor), Emery Kamanzi (Team Manager), Pierre Baziki (Kit Manager) and Bonnie Mugabe (Team Media Officer)

Warm up fixtures

January 5

Rwanda vs Sudan

January 10

Rwanda vs Algeria

Fixtures (Group C)

January, 15

Rwanda vs Nigeria (Tanger)

January, 19

Rwanda vs Equatorial Guinea (Tanger)

January, 23

Rwanda vs Libya (Tanger)

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Follow @pkamasa

Rwanda

Rwandan Receives Queen's MBE Award for Raising Awareness On '94 Genocide

A Rwandan living in the UK, Eric Eugene Murangwa, has been given an MBE award in Queen's New Year's Honours for raising… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.