Liberia: L$11 Million Education Guest House for Nimba

The Nimba School System recently broke ground for the construction of a modern guest house to be known as "Education Guest House" with a conference hall in Sanniquellie.

The guest house, which will contain 12 guest rooms, a conference hall and many other facilities including internet services, will be built at a cost of about L$11 million.

The County School Board Chairman, P. Luogon Lah, said the project is intended to ease lodging problems of guests coming to the county from the education sector.

Mr. Lah said in order to improve the quality of education in the county it was necessary to have a guest house where Peace Corp Volunteers and other visiting education staff will be hosted.

"On many occasions, we find it hard to house our guests from the sector, forcing us to run all over the place looking for sleeping places for them," he said.

Mr. Lah has therefore called on Nimbaians, irrespective of status, to contribute to the construction of the building.

Mr. Lah said the county has already raised about L$3 million before the project has even started therefore "contributions are needed from every citizen to speed up the project."