2 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mthwakazi Republic Party Stages Byo Court Protest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bulawayo — The opposition Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) staged demonstrations outside Tredgold Building Tuesday morning demanding the release of activists arrested on Sunday.

Eight party youths were arrested at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) for demonstrating against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's alleged involvement in the Gukurahundi atrocities of the 1980s.

Placard-wielding demonstrators clad in party regalia danced and sang songs condemning the arrest of the youths.

The protestors also denounced Mnangagwa's administration for stifling rights and persecuting the people of Matebeleland.

Tredgold Building houses the Bulawayo magistrate courts where the arrested youths were set to appear at 8 o'clock in the morning.

The suspects however, failed to turn up with court officials remaining mum on their whereabouts.

"Mnangagwa's government has proved to be worse than that of Mugabe (Robert)," said one of the protestors.

"During his inaugural speech, Mnangagwa pledged to uphold the people's rights but now he is using soldiers and police officers to arrest and beat our people simply for expressing their views.

"This is a clear a harassment of our people."

Party spokesperson Mboniso Gumbo claimed that the arrested youths were beaten up before being whisked to Mzilikazi army barracks.

Gumbo said activists were later taken to Bulawayo Central Police Station.

Zimbabwe

'No Change' Since Mugabe Ouster - Former Vice-President

Nothing has changed since former President Robert Mugabe was ousted and the whole system must go for any change to be… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.