Zimbabwe: Mthwakazi Republic Party Stages Byo Court Protest

Bulawayo — The opposition Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) staged demonstrations outside Tredgold Building Tuesday morning demanding the release of activists arrested on Sunday.

Eight party youths were arrested at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) for demonstrating against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's alleged involvement in the Gukurahundi atrocities of the 1980s.

Placard-wielding demonstrators clad in party regalia danced and sang songs condemning the arrest of the youths.

The protestors also denounced Mnangagwa's administration for stifling rights and persecuting the people of Matebeleland.

Tredgold Building houses the Bulawayo magistrate courts where the arrested youths were set to appear at 8 o'clock in the morning.

The suspects however, failed to turn up with court officials remaining mum on their whereabouts.

"Mnangagwa's government has proved to be worse than that of Mugabe (Robert)," said one of the protestors.

"During his inaugural speech, Mnangagwa pledged to uphold the people's rights but now he is using soldiers and police officers to arrest and beat our people simply for expressing their views.

"This is a clear a harassment of our people."

Party spokesperson Mboniso Gumbo claimed that the arrested youths were beaten up before being whisked to Mzilikazi army barracks.

Gumbo said activists were later taken to Bulawayo Central Police Station.