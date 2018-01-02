Liberia: Musa Bility - 'The Best Moment of Liberian Football Is About to Come'

Liberia Football Association president Musa Hassan Bility says the best time in Liberian football is about to come due to the ascendancy of soccer legend George Weah to the Liberian presidency.

Mr. Bility made the statement during the closing ceremony of the Alphonso Armah U15 Youth Football Tournament at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium over the weekend.

"Now that Liberia has a president-elect who was made by football, we believe that the best time in Liberian football is about to come. If football doesn't develop in the next six years it will never develop again," he said.

According to Mr. Bility, the world does not expect Liberia under the presidency of George Weah to perform poorly in international competitions due to low support from the Liberian government.

Meanwhile the chief organizer of the tournament, Coach Ansumana Keita thanked the teams that participated and promised his continued support to grassroots football development in Liberia.

Coach Keita said Liberia's best young football talents need to regularly engage in competitions. He said the organizers will in the upcoming weeks begin to train a selected team of players.

Sinkor based youth football club Cece United Football Academy were crowned champions of the tournament after a narrow 1-0 win against New Kru Town based, CT United Academy.

A lone goal from striker Delton Kollie was enough for the Sinkor based club to record their name in history as the first winners of the Alphonso Armah Youth Tournament that is expected to be held annually.

Following the first half goal deficit, CT United through their top goal scorer Emato Johnson could have leveled things up after dribbling goalkeeper Yakuba Jalloh but missed the golden opportunity and brought tears to the eyes of his teammates.

Cece United booked their ticket to the final after knocking out Sam Johnson Foundation 1-0 in the semifinals. Tournament's runners-up CT United saw off Discoveries FC in the semifinals before losing to Cece United.

Following the climax of the tournament, Cece United's midfielder Hassan Ahmed was awarded the Most Valuable Player award for delivering stunning performances during the tournament. Ahmed's teammate Yakuba Jalloh was awarded the "Nathaniel Sherman Best Goalkeeper" award, and Emato Johnson of CT United won the "William Jebor Top Goal Scorer" award.

Female defender Blessing Keih of the Monrovia Football Academy was awarded the "Teah Dennis Best Defender" award followed by MFA's Prince Toe who won the "Anthony Laffor Most Disciplined Player" award.

The organizers of the tournament also provided two scholarships apiece to two members of the tournament's finalists.