Botswana: Govt Considers Making Boot Camp Mandatory

Tshokwe/Tobane — Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Mr Kefentse Mzwinila says government is considering to make Boot Camps a mandatory programme for senior secondary school leavers.

He said this when addressing kgotla meetings in Tshokwe and Tobane on Wednesday.

He said the basis of making 'Boot Camps' a mandatory programme was similar to the former Tirelo Sechaba programme. He said such initiatives moulded and built a positive character among the youth.

He said the programme could help produce individuals with good character and the capability to take the country to another level in future.

Mr Mzwinila, who is also Member of Parliament for Mmadinare, said government was doing its best to bring developments.

He said through the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and constituency funds, classrooms, teachers' accommodation and clinics were being built. He also noted that through ESP and constituency projects being undertaken, employment was created for locals especially the youth.

He noted that in Tshokwe two classroom blocks with four classrooms, eight teachers' houses and 20 toilets at the village primary school were under construction.

In Tobane, Mr Mzwinila noted that four VDC houses would be connected to the national grid, and that a classroom block would be constructed as well as the installation of tower lights.

However, he noted that the upgrading of the Tobane-Tshokwe road was not in the plan. He said the maintenance of the road by grading would take place as planned.

In other issues, Mr Mzwinila told residents of the two villages that President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has commenced his journey around the country to bid farewell to Batswana as he would be stepping down from the top office.

He noted that President Khama was scheduled to be in Mmadinare in February, and requested residents to prepare for him accordingly.

Meanwhile, an official from the Department of Roads Maintenance, Ms Seole Sosome told residents that government had no plans to build a bridge across the Molabe River between Tshokwe and Tobane as requested by residents of the two villages due to financial constraints.

She said plans were underway for a drift installation across the river.

Source : BOPA