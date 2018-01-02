1 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Men Killed During Fight

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of two men during a fight in Green Side, Polokwane, early on Monday morning, Limpopo police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said two groups of men started fighting with each using an "assortments of objects", after they had an argument.

One deceased was identified as a man from Green Side Ext. 71, Ngoepe said in a statement.

The identity of the second man is unknown.

Ngoepe said the motive behind the altercation is unknown, but police investigations are continuing.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24

South Africa

Investigation Launched Into Death of 3-Year-Old At Pastor Mboro's Church

The City of Ekurhuleni has launched an investigation into the death of a three-year-old and alleged assault of a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.