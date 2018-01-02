Zimbabwe: Celebrating the Birth of a Legend

Legendary Zimbabwean writer Charles Mungoshi turned 70 on December 2, 2017. Charles Mungoshi handles a broad range of literary genres and styles in a way that is very rarely surpassed by many in the so called Third World today. His literary profile is compact. He is a novelist, poet, short story writer, playwright, film scriptwriter, actor, editor, translator, and consultant.

While each of the other prominent writers of Zimbabwe like Yvonne Vera, Dambudzo Marechera, Shimmer Chinodya, Aaron Chiundura Moyo and Ndabezinhle S. Sigogo, have tended to write in English or Shona or Ndebele only, Mungoshi has written convincingly and continuously in both Shona and English.

In 1975 alone, for instance, Mungoshi published two books: "Waiting for the Rain" (a novel in English) and "Ndiko Kupindana Kwemazuva" (a novel in Shona). These two works exude separate amazing qualities that one wonders how they could have been written "back to back."

That ambidexterity was no fluke because later, in 1980, Mungoshi repeated a similar feat, publishing "Inongova Njakenjake" (a play in Shona) and "Some Kinds of Wounds" (a short-story collection in English.)

It is as if Mungoshi writes simultaneously with two pens -- one in the left hand and the other -- in the right hand!

In fact and as shown below, between 1970 and 2000, a period of 30 years, Mungoshi made an average of one major publication in every one and a half years and won a prize of sorts for each of them.

1. "Makunun'unu Maodzamoyo" (Brooding Breeds Despair) (1970)

2. "Coming of the Dry Season" (1972

3. "Ndiko Kupindana Kwemazuva" (How Time Passes) (1975)

4. "Waiting For the Rain" (1975)

5. "Inongova Njakenjake" (1980)

6. "Some Kind of Wounds" (1980)

7. "The Milkmen Doesn't Only Deliver Milk" (anthology) (1981)

8. "Kunyarara Hakusi Kutaura?" (1985) (Silence is Golden?)

9. "The Setting Sun and The Rolling World" (1987)

10. "Stories From A Shona Childhood" (1989)

11. "One Day Long Ago" (1991)

12. "Abide with me" (1992)

13. The Axe (1995)

14. "Gwatakwata" (1995)

15. "Children's Video Picture Book" ((1998)

16. "Walking Still" (1997)

17. "Writing Still" (2003) an anthology in English with Mungoshi's short story "The Sins of the Fathers"

18. "Branching Streams Flow in the Dark" (2013)

Awards

1. International PEN Awards (1975 twice for both Shona and English and 1981)

2. Noma Honourable Awards For Publishing in Africa (1980, 1984, 1990 and 1992)

3. Commonwealth Writer's Prize for Best Book in Africa for "The Setting Sun and The Rolling World" (1988)

4. Honorary Fellow in Writing Award in the Creative Activities of the International Writing Programme by The University of Iowa (1991)

5. USIA (United States Information Agency) Award for participating in the International Visitor Program (1991)

6. "The Setting Sun and The Rolling World" was a New York Time notable book of the year (1989)

7. Order of Merit Certificate Award by Zimbabwe Writers Union for winning in 1984 and 1992 the Noma Award for Publishing in Africa (1997)

8. Commonwealth Writer's Prize for Best Book in Africa for "Walking Still" (1997)

9. Charles Mungoshi as 1998 winner of the Commonwealth Writers Prize, was to be received in audience by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11. That year again the Queen graciously agreed to meet the winner at Buckingham (Tuesday May 12, 1998)

10. Received seven awards at the Zimbabwe International Book Fair's 75 Best Books in Zimbabwe for seven of his books (2004, 2005)

11. National Arts Merit Award (NAMA) Silver Jubilee Award (2006)

12. One of Charles Mungoshi's poems has been curated by the William & Melinda Gates Foundation as a permanent display as public art at their new headquarters in Seattle, Washington, in the US in 2011

13. Certificate of Honour Award of the 30th anniversary of Zimbabwe International Book Fair for dedicated service (2013).

14. National Arts Merit Award 2014.

In the year 2004 Zimbabwe 75 best books, a project meant to come up with the best books ever to come out of Zimbabwe, Mungoshi appeared in the top five lists in both English and Shona categories -- a feat completed by no other Zimbabwean writer.

The late Ruzvidzo Mupfudza, a short-story writer and essayist, even joked in The Daily Mirror of the same week that had any of Mungoshi's works been translated to Ndebele, he could also have led in that category!

On March 3, 2006, Mungoshi appeared in the final list of the recipients of the Silver Jubilee Literary Awards, alongside Shona novelist Aaron Chiundura Moyo, pathfinder literary critic George Kahari and Ndebele novelists, Ndabezinhle Sigogo and Barbara Nkala.

He had beaten other hot nominees: fellow writers like Chenjerai Hove, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Mordekai Hamutyinei, Thompson Tsodzo, Pathisa Nyathi, Ben Sibenke, the late Dambudzo Marechera, and Yvonne Vera.

As stated before, Mungoshi handles a broad range of literary genres and styles in a way that is yet to be surpassed by anyone in Zimbabwe. If the novel as in "Makunun'unu Maodzamoyo" (1970) or "Waiting for the Rain" (1975) offers the man a wider axis to explore and develop ideas, maybe his shorter bursts of inspiration find acute expression in shorter fiction as in "Coming of the Dry Season" (1972), "Some Kinds of Wounds" (1980) and "Walking Still" (1997).

When that is done, the man does not linger long and suffer for he also broke into poetry in "The Milkman doesn't Only Deliver Milk" (1981). Feeling maybe trapped with traditional literary forms, he could, and as happened in 1992 with "Abide with me" (1995) with "The Axe" and "Gwatakwata", "Children Video Picture Book" (1997), get into writing for the screen.

Not apologising for it, or looking back, he can go into acting itself. For instance he appears in plays as "the journalist" in "Ndabve Zera", "the store-keeper" in "Makunun'unu Maodzamoyo" and as Trebonius in "Julius Caesar" (produced by Andrew Shaw.)

When it suits him, he can also hit the road and present papers in Zimbabwe and across the globe. The numerous invitations he has received are testimony to his status as an unofficial cultural ambassador of Zimbabwe.

He has been Visiting Lecturer at the University of Florida in the 2000 Spring Semester and Resource Person at Netherlands' Groningen Children's Book Year Workshop in 1996. His profile shows that from 1980, 1990, Mungoshi did not go for a year without giving a paper in places like the University of Florida, Iowa, Durham University, Amsterdam, New Zealand, Australia, Cambridge University and many more.

Mungoshi is not very well known as a poet, arguably because he writes less poetry. However, his single poetry anthology, "The Milkman Doesn't Only Deliver Milk" is deep and revealing. He refers to poetry in one interview as "only a sideline, a mere finger exercise" in his continuing endeavour to condense language to a spare state of fine precision.

Mungoshi's poetry exudes the styles and philosophies of his more celebrated prose. The greatest strength of Mungoshi literature is the life-like feel he has for people. He has sympathy for the under-dog, without over-writing. His characters belong to believable circumstances, place and time and are endearing.

With use of deceptively simple language and plot comparable only to Mozambique's Luis Honwana's and maybe South-Africa's Ezekiel Mphahlele's too; Mungoshi tells stories about things you didn't quite know about people you know.

For Mungoshi, writing is not external. It is participatory. It is not a profession or hobby. It is life. He says about writing parts of "Waiting for the Rain": "I was living in it (the story didn't happen in the past. It is a drum. It is happening, it is playing now."

And maybe unknown to him, Charles Mungoshi helped introduce and popularise the techniques of psychological realism and stream of consciousness in Zimbabwean Literatures. At the attainment of Zimbabwe's independence, African scholars in the Department of English of the University of Zimbabwe found Mungoshi's quantity and quality of work very useful in arguing for a course on works by Africans in English language. The Rhodesian academics had often argued that there were not enough of such works to be studied in schools, colleges and at university levels.

A research conducted recently on the same department alone had very interesting revelations. First, Mungoshi's works have been translated to numerous non-European languages; "Waiting for the Rain" from English: to Hungarian (1978), to Norwegian (1980) and to Russian (1983) second, "Coming of the Dry Season" from English: to Russian (1985) third, "The Setting Sun and the Rolling World", from English: to Japanese (1995) "Stories from a Shona Childhood" from English: to Swiss (1996), to German (1988), "Walking Still" from English: to Swiss (2006).

Born to a rural farming community in Chivhu on December 2, 1947, Mungoshi has very humble origins and has remained down to earth, despite his international stature. Until the time he fell ill recently, he had travelled across Zimbabwe, mentoring young and new writers, sometimes for no fee.

Records at the Budding Writers Association of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Women Writers Association can bear testimony. He has mentored or directly influenced younger writers, among them Ignatius Mabasa, Ruzvidzo Mupfudza, Albert Nyathi, Joice Mutiti, Lawrence Hoba, Chiedza Musengezi, Thabisani Ndlovu, myself and others.

His style of writing has become a brand. In honour of his amazing ambidexterity and depth, the University of Zimbabwe -- conferred an honorary doctorate degree (Doctor of Letters -- DLitt) on him on Friday November 14, 2003.

The essence of Mungoshi's literature is about grappling with the issues of home, identity and belonging in the changing times. He is constantly asking key questions: Do we truly belong to this land?

Is it possible to belong here and elsewhere? What must we change and what exactly must continue and why? Is there any space for the individual in our quest for collective glory? Are we right? Are we wrong?

In this quest Mungoshi pens "The Accident" a short story from "Coming of the Dry Season", which seems to question and challenge the stance of a people living under minority rules. The book lands him in trouble and is banned in Rhodesia only to reappear later and has been studied in schools ever since. Mungoshi's writings have also tended to evoke that strong sense of Zimbabweanness.

