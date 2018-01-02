Zimbabwe: Mohadi Donates Food Hampers, Blankets

Beitbridge Senator Tambudzani Mohadi recently teamed up with local legislator Cde Metrine Mudau to hand over donated food hampers and blankets to 40 people, among them orphans and senior citizens, in Beitbridge West constituency.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at House of Hope orphanage in Hwunga area, Sen Mohadi said the donation was part of her annual programme to help the less privileged members of the community.

The politicians jointly handed over an assortment of food hampers to the beneficiaries on December 26. The food hampers included sugar, rice, cooking oil, flour, tea leaves, salt, washing and bathing soap.

"It is very critical this time of the year that we remember to share the little resources we get, with the less privileged of the society," said Sen Mohadi.

"In most cases, the senior citizens always give us guidance in some of our programmes throughout the year. This annual programme has been going on for years, and we are working on growing it every year and increase the number of beneficiaries."

Cde Mdau said they will continue identifying more people in need of assistance in the community, especially orphans, child-headed families and the elderly. She called on businesses and other corporates to consider giving back to the communities they operate in as part of their social responsibility. The latest donation brings to more than 500, the number of people who have benefited from Sen Mohadi's annual charity programme.

This year alone, she has donated 5,5 tonnes of mealie-meal, and 5,5 tonnes of rice, including food hampers to the vulnerable and poverty stricken members of the society in the district. Some of the beneficiaries include people from Dulivhadzimo, Shabwe, Malala, Dite, Chaswingo and Lutumba.