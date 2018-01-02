Zimbabwe: Sulu Thrills Festive Merrymakers at Bar Rouge

Probably Dendera singer Sulumani Chimbetu will remember 2017 more for his legal battles than his music prowess, but the "Sean Timba" hitmaker is soldiering on judging by his performance at Bar Rouge at the weekend. This is the time of the year where imbibers spend with reckless abandon, where people eat, drink and dance like the sun will never rise tomorrow.

To his credit Sulu started his performance with touching songs that encourage people to meditate thereby sending them into emotional frenzy. As the norm especially this festive season, his first song was "Tenda" which urges people to be grateful for the life as some failed to see the year coming to an end.

He then went on to perform another hit song "Samatenga" probably a dedication to those who perished in 2017. The song which is made up of rhetoric questions that cannot be answered by humans but only God sent the fans into pensive mood.

While the fans were into emotional wilderness, the singer decided to dig deeper into their sorrow and misery with another sombre song "Pane Asipo". He then concluded his lamentation act with the song "Ndarangarira Gamba", maybe to remind the fans that they are not immortal and they should remember those who are long gone.

Sensing that the mood was getting more sombre, Sulu as he is affectionately known in music circles decided to turn the gear up by churning out his popular hit "Nyuchi". The party song managed to light up the mood before he performed another popular club banger "Foni Yangu".

For the next two hours Sulu belted hit after hit as he kept fans on their feet. The highlight of the show was when about a dozen of senior citizens who were among the crowd took to their feet as they enjoyed the music. Before Sulu took to the stage, Carlos Green had warmed up the stage as he entertained the fans with copyrights copies.

The singer managed to send fans down memory lane with urban grooves songs of yesteryear which includes Stunner's "Dhafu Korera" and ExQ's "Paita Rudo".