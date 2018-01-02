Zimbabwe: New Unki Mines School to Benefit 560 Shurugwi Pupils

Shurugwi-based platinum mining consortium, Unki Mines, has completed the construction of a primary school in Shurugwi set to enrol 500 pupils when schools open for the first term, an official has said.

Unki Mines human resources manager Mr Anthony Chadhliwa said the state-of-the-art school, about five kilometres from Shurugwi Town, will enrol 560 pupils from ECD to Grade Seven. The school, Impali Primary School, was built to accommodate pupils under the mine's Impali Housing Project and will also enrol those from the surrounding villages.

"We are glad to announce that the school is big enough to accommodate children from communities around us because we are not limited to children of the Unki Mines employees, but also the community around us as well," said Mr Chadhliwa. "So far, 22 percent of the enrolled students are not from the Unki Mines community, but from the surrounding community."

Mr Chadhliwa said the school attained 100 percent pass rate at its inaugural 2017 final Grade Seven examinations.

"We are also glad to announce that the first batch of our Grade 7 pupils who sat for their final examinations in 2017 scored 100 percent pass rate," he said. "Considering that this was our first time, we are happy that we started on a good note."

Mr Chadhliwa said the school would maintain high standards and would produce the best results in the province. It has 16 classrooms which are fitted with furniture and state-of-the-art sporting facilities.