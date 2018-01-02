Eritrea: Praiseworthy Environmental Sanitation Activities

Keren — Commendable environmental sanitation activities with the objective of preventing communicable diseases was conducted in Diga and Ad-Ganed administrative areas of Mogolo and in Naro-Ans administrative areas in the Afabet sub zone.

According to a report by the head of Social Services Mr. Saleh Telke, latrines were introduced in 16 villages of the 22 villages in Mogolo sub zone.

Head of Environmental Sanitation in the Gash Barka region Mr. Abdu Yacob, as well as the head of health branch in Mogolo sub zone, Sister Yorusalem Zerai on their part commending the residents of the Daga and Ad-Ganed administrative areas for their strong participation called for enhanced involvement.

Likewise, the head of health facility in Noro-Ans administrative area, Afabet sub-zone, Nurse Filimon Ahferom also stated that successful environmental sanitation popular campaign was conducted for the last six months by the residents of the administrative area.

At an activity assessment meeting conducted in the sub zone, Nurse Filimon indicated that owing to the sustainable popular campaigns conduted the prevalence of malaria and diarrhea was significantly reduced.

Residents on their part expressed readiness to maintain and sustain the encouraging achievements registered through the popular campaign.