2 January 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Police Kill Two in Tete Shoot-Out

Maputo — The Mozambican police on Monday morning shot dead two of three armed robbers who were attempting to kill the owner of a shop in Mutarara district, in the western province of Tete.

The Mutarara district police commander. Joao Sebastiao, confirmed the incident with reporters on Tuesday.

He said that the robbers opened fire against a police unit which intervened to prevent the robbery in the locality of Sinjal.

“The thieves were shot and died in hospital”, he said. “It was not the objective of the policemen to kill those citizens, but to neutralise them, since they intended to kill the owner of the shop and then steal his property”.

“It was the theieves who opened fire first”, added Sebastiao. “The police returned fire and hit two of the three thieves”.

He said the police should not should to kill, but in this case the armed robbers gave them no choice. Had they not responded, “the policemen would have lost their lives”, claimed Sebastiao.

