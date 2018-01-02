Cameroon: Miss Cameroon 2018 - Chantal Biya Crowns Beauty Queen

Aimée Caroline Nseke, a Cameroonian student in Switzerland was elected during the national competition over the weekend in Yaounde.

Beauty, it is said, lies in the eyes of the beholder. This statement was indeed put into effective use on December 30, 2017 at the Yaounde Conference Centre when the Miss Cameroon jury committee headed by Daniel Abate, elected Aimée Caroline Nseke as the most beautiful amongst the 24 young girls vying for the crown as the most beautiful girl in Cameroon for the next 365 days.

Aimée Caroline Nseke, a Cameroonian student in Switzerland was immediately honoured by the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya with the crown of the 2018 "Beauty Queen" of the country, in the presence of several cabinet ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries. Special guests at the event were Miss World (America), Miss Cameroon 2016, and Miss Africa.

The Daniel Abate committee has chosen the 22-year-old Caroline Nseke to have and uphold the sash of Miss Cameroon and the crown for this year. She will have to display the country's cultural prowess at various national and international platforms.

The beauty queen is a student in Economic Law at Haute école de gestion Arc of Neuchâtel, Suisse. Miss Cameroon 2018, who is former Miss Cameroon Switzerland, says during her mandate, she will focus on the fight against blindness, particularly amongst albinos.

It was revealed that to become Miss Cameroon, one must be between 18-25 years, educated and physically beautiful, perfectly bilingual, not a mother and not married. The national beauty competition took place under the theme 'The National Unity to the Service of Peace and Development", with Mercy Joyce Ashu Arrah as first runner up, Angue Evina Vicky, second runner up and Beatrice Doudou third runner up.

The fourth and fifth runners up were Lucie Johanna Eyike Nemi and Louise Mileine Essangui Mack respectively. During the colourful event which lasted over three hours, the young girls which mostly represented the ten regions of the country cat-walked in various attires ranging from traditional wears to outdoor attires, swimsuits and evening gowns.

They also danced to the rhythm of various songs to the pleasure of the audience. Organised by the Miss Cameroon National Committee (COMICA) the competition is in its 13th edition under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture.

The Matron of COMICA, Henriette Sournac, used the occasion to laud the presence of the First Lady whose motherly affection was felt by all the young girls participating in the contest. According to Henriette Sournac, Mrs Chantal Biya's presence at the Yaounde Conference Centre late into the night was not just to honour young girls but a proof to her commitment to support where there is investment.

J'aime