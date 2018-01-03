Nigeria: Lawal Advises 'Bench Warming' Eagles to Move On Loan to Other Clubs

Former international, Garba Lawal, has advised Super Eagles players who are currently warming bench in their clubs to force their way out on loan in order to secure playing time in the World Cup in Russia.

Some players who are key in their nation's quest to excel at the World Cup are currently on bench in their clubs. Some analysts believe this might be inimical to the nation's outing at the Mundial.Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, Lawal said he finds it worrisome that some very important Super Eagles players are always on the bench for their clubs.

"I believe the players must do something if they want to go the World Cup as no coach wants an unfit players. I want to believe that all the 36 countries going to tournament are good and strong. The era of push over does not exist any longer."We are talking about the World Cup, where the highest level of football is on display, and where every quality player wants to showcase his talent," he said.

Lawal, who was part of the World Cup in France '98 and Japan/Korea 2002, said any of such benchwarmers would have to find a way out of their predicament.

"Whether you like it or not, I believe that there must be a solution. The players will have to speak out, informing their clubs of their desire to brighten their chances of featuring in the World Cup. If you remain silent, there might be no way the club will let you go.

"It is difficult for a coach to select a good team when fitness level cannot be ascertained. If the players who play regularly are three to four, the fitness level of the players might affect the team. The deficit will be massive and it is going to create problem for the coach and the entire team.

"The fear is really disturbing. I do not know how these players feel. The question is are they feeling what we feel? I know how enjoyable it is to be at the World Cup. This is an opportunity to play your game as the whole world watches you," he stated.