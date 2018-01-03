Nigeria: I Drink Blood of People I Kill, Kidnap Kingpin Says

Ibrahim Umar, a 25-year-old kidnap-for-ransom kingpin, said he had not only killed over ten of his victims in recent times but also drank their blood raw.

Umar made this chilling revelation yesterday when the police paraded him along with 15 others. He added that he hunts and kills soldiers to get their arms and uniforms for operations whenever he was in need of the items.

The suspect, a vicious and notorious kidnap/armed robbery kingpin, who said he has been in the business for over two years, was arrested alongside his three gang members in the forest and towns along Abuja-Kaduna, and Abuja-Suleja-Minna highway by men of the F-SARS Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Absolute Sanity.

The husband of two wives and father of two, who gave his nickname as "Oro", told journalists at Sabon Wuse Divisional Office, venue of the parade, that he had made fortunes worth millions of naira from the atrocities he carried out on the highway in the past two years.

The arms and ammunition recovered from the gang included five AK47 riffles, 15 7.62 X 39mm AK47 ammunition, two swords and cutlasses, four pairs of suspected fake military uniform and mobile phones.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), who paraded the suspects before newsmen, gave their names as Mohammadu Auta, a.k.a Babawuro, aged 27; Musa Usman, 25 years old and Abdullahi Abubakar, aged 28. Umar's gang, according to Moshood, "is the most vicious and notorious syndicate of kidnap-for-ransom gang arrested by the police in the recent time. The gang was defeated and its members captured after an intense gun battle that lasted more than five hours between the F- SARS Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Absolute Sanity.

"The gang leader confessed to have killed personally more than 10 people, including those that he killed and still collected ransom from their families. He also confessed to have sucked the blood of most of the victims after killing them. He was identified by some of the victims rescued from their captivity by the police in the forest, "Moshood added.

Twelve other suspects were also arrested in the act of laying ambush to kidnap people returning from Christmas and New Year holidays on Kaduna-Abuja road and Minna-Suleja-Abuja road.He said they were apprehended in their various criminal hideouts in the forest and other locations along the Abuja-Suleja-Minna highways for kidnapping, armed robbery, murder and multiple rape cases.

"All the suspects arrested confessed to their various crimes. The suspects will be arraigned in court for prosecution on completion of investigation, while investigation is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large," he said.