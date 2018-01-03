Nigeria: Celebrity Five-a-Side Held in Ibadan

A Celebrity five-a-side football challenge was held in Ibadan to promote business interaction and social togetherness among celebrities in Oyo State.

Among the personalities that took part in the one day championship include member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Dapo Lam Adesina; Mr. Abimbola Adekanmbi, Nollywood actor, Saheed Balogun; Special Adviser on Information and Communications Technology to the Oyo State Governor, Isiaka Ajimobi.

Others are Special Assistant (Youth and Sports), Mr. Afeez Bolaji, and Mr. Niyi Ajao; actor Muyiwa Ademola, and comedians, Peteru, Demo Pumpin, MC Rain.

According to one of the organisers, Adeoye Adejare, "The event was organised because we feel there is a need to promote business interaction and social togetherness among celebrities in Oyo State.

"That was why we brought in prominent people from different fields of human endeavour," said.While promising a better outing next time with more celebrities participate in the next edition, Adeoye said:

"We will meet soon to chat a way forward so that Ibadan can have a bigger celebrity five-a-side event than the one organised in Lagos."