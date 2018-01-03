2 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Has Grace Msalame Found Love in the New Year?

By Chad Kitundu

Former TV presenter Grace Msalame's post on Instagram of her right hand placed on what appears to be a male hand's palm has set tongues wagging in social media.

The picture, which shows a ring on Grace's hand is simply captioned: "Here's hoping you ushered in the new year with those you Love❤️ Happy & Blessed 2018 to you all🙌🏾 #LoveFeelslikeHome❤️"

The post elicited a flurry of "congratulatory" messages from her followers, presumably for getting 'engaged'.

Grace Msalame schools Kenyan Baby Mamas and everyone is thrilled

While many assumed that the ring and message was a hint that Grace has gotten engaged, previous photos in her timeline show that she has been wearing the same ring for a while now.

Msalame's love life is not new to the public following her break up a few years ago with her former lover Paul Ndichu, with whom she has twin daughters.

While Ndichu eventually found new love - Evaline Momanyi - to whom he got married early last year, Grace has remained single.

During Ndichu's wedding, Grace won praises for not only allowing her twins to be among the flower girls, but also for wishing her ex husband and his new wife a happy life together.

