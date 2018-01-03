Nigeria: Shehu Sani Tackles Buhari for Saying Nigerians Are Impatient

The senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari's position that Nigerians are an impatient population.

The senator, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), same as the president, said Nigerians have demonstrated an unprecedented level of patience with the Buhari administration.

This, Sani said, was in spite of the fact that the president is losing his popularity among Nigerians, especially the masses.

Buhari, in his New Year message, while speaking on the achievements and plans of his administration, said Nigerians can be impatient as they want to improve "our conditions faster than may be possible considering our resources and capabilities."

Buhari said this in respect to the clamour for restructuring where he noted that Nigeria's problems have more to do with process, rather than structure.

Sani, commenting on his facebook page yesterday, however, said Nigerians love Buhari to the point of hypnosis.

He added that some of the fanatical supporters of the president are intolerable of criticisms at him, and have succeeded in creating an atmosphere of fear and silence.

The senator's comment read in full:

"The president said Nigerians are impatient. I disagree with this submission. Nigerians, especially the masses, have demonstrated an unprecedented level of patience with this administration. The love of the masses for the president is beyond the usual and even stretched to hypnosis. The president is not as popular as he used to be but still command an appreciable cult followership among the poor.

"The poor still see him as their messiah. They endure all pains and hardships and see it as sacrifice. They denounce his critics even when they are right, they applaud the president even when he's wrong. In the heart of many of his followers, he's raised to a saintly, angelic and infallible mortal.

"Until recently, the fanaticism of the president supporters in some parts of the country has created a tyrannical atmosphere of fear and of silence, we have an institutionalise intolerance to contrary opinions and to be safe is to kow tow.

"When the president went on long health vacation, they prayed and never protested, they even chased Charley Boy and could have chocked him if he stayed.

PMB is the only President in history that can whip people with koboko and they will smile and thank him for the lashes. The masses are patient. And love for the president is the power of their patience."