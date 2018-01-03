Nigeria: Atiku's Associate, Lawal Kaita Dies At 85

Katsina — A political associate of the former Vice President, Atiku Abukakar, Alhaji Lawal Kaita, passed on yesterday after protracted illness. He was aged 85.

Kaita was also former governor of the old Kaduna State, died in Abuja at the Nizamieye Turkish Hospital.

He was born in 1932 in Katsina and was elected governor of Kaduna State on the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

Late Kaita was a member of the Constituent Assembly of Nigeria (1977-1978), and later became Special Assistant to President Shehu Shagari after losing his first governorship attempt to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) candidate, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, in 1979.

The late Kaita was a leading member of late Shehu Yar'Adua's political movement, and foundation member of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has expressed sadness over the death of Kaita, saying Nigeria has lost a patriotic son who had contributed immensely to the development of contemporary politics in Nigeria.

Governor Masari, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi and made available to THISDAY, described the deceased as one of the most accommodating, generous and refined politicians the nation has produced, adding that politics will never be the same without the jocular banter of the deceased .

"Katsina State, and indeed the nation at large, will miss the wise counsel of Kaita.

"For Kaita, politics was never a do or die affair, but a vehicle for service to the people.

"On behalf of the good people of Katsina state, I condole President Muhammadu Buhari, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman and the immediate family of of the deceased.

"May Allah forgive all his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest, and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss."