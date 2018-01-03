South Africa: Tumi Morake On Car Accident - It Is a Miracle No Lives Were Lost

South African comedian Tumi Morake has thanked fans and followers for their support following a serious car accident.

The incident took place when Tumi and her family were driving to Sun City, on the R556 road in the North West Province on Friday, 29 December 2017.

Following the accident, Monica Steyn - Tumi's publicist - told Channel24 (in part); "Tumi and her family sustained minor injuries and are doing okay. The occupants of the other vehicle are also doing okay."

On Tuesday, Tumi wrote, in a post on Twitter; "On behalf of my family, I would like to thank you for all your well wishes and support. Everyone involved in the accident is well on the mend, we are keeping up with each other's progress. It is a miracle no lives were lost. Thank you to the Almighty, thank you."

Source: The Juice