3 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Stefan Ludick Gets Engaged to 7de Laan Star Anelle Bester

South African singer and all-around hunk Stefan Ludick has asked his long-time girlfriend, Anelle Bester, to marry him.

7de Laan fans will recognise the actress from her role as Suna on the popular soapie.

The dark-haired beauty has been on the show since May 2017. Anelle also starred in the Afrikaans film, Sonskyn Beperk alongside Neels van Jaarsveld.

Anelle announced their engagement on her Instagram page on Monday, 1 January with a caption which said: "Yesterday... Today... And every tomorrow that is given to us; I will love you my angel."

South Africa

