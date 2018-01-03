Zimbabwe Revival a Blow to Opposition Aspirations

Photo: CAJ

Zimbabwe President, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa

Bulawayo — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured Zimbabweans of a fruitful year premised on the upholding of human rights and credible elections in 2018.

Mnangagwa was speaking in the second largest city of Bulawayo where he assured the nation his new administration would ensure peaceful and stable political and socio-economic environment prevailed ahead of the polls set for August.

"Fellow Zimbabweans at home or abroad, I would like to wish you and your families a very prosperous 2018. Government will continue to work tirelessly to create a peaceful and stable political and socio economic environment which will enable us to be a prosperous nation and to realise our full potential," said the president.

"2018 should be the year of all Zimbabweans. 2018 should be the year of progress. 2018 should also be the year of credible, free and fair elections," Mnangagwa said during his New Year address to the Southern African nation.

He assumed power after military intervention and massive protests by civilians forced Mugabe to resign after more than 37 years in power.

Mugabe's iron-fisted rule was characterised by human rights violations and electoral fraud by the Zanu-PF party.

The demise of Mugabe and the endorsement of Mnangagwa's leadership style is seen as presenting the opposition a mammoth task of winning elections.

Calls for Mugabe to step down were central to the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) election campaigns.