Interim head coach of the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana, Desiree Ellis, has named a squad of 26 players to face Sweden in two matches.

Ellis has called up the bulk of the team that played at the 2017 COSAFA Women's Championship held in Zimbabwe in September last year, and mixed it up with several overseas-based players who haven't been in the squad for a while.

These include the USA-based quartet of Kaylin Swart, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Amogelang Motau and Kelso Peskin.

The former Banyana Banyana captain has also rewarded players that participated in the end-of-the year 2017 Sasol League National Championship that was staged in Nelspruit early in December - like Yonelo Keto (Thunderbirds), Kgaelebane Mohlakoana and Melinda Kgadiete (both Bloemfontein Celtic), Neliswa Luthuli and Sduduzo Dlamini (both Sunflower FC)

Ellis has also recalled midfielder Amanda Dlamini after a long absence from the national team.

Banyana Banyana will assemble for camp on Sunday, 14 January.

The first clash between South Africa and Sweden is a practice match, which will take place on Thursday, 18 January 2018, and will take place behind closed doors at a venue still to be announced.

The second encounter is an international friendly, and this will take place at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, 21 January 2018.

Kickoff is at 14h00.

This will be the third time the two nations meet.

The first clash took place in 2012 at the London Olympic Games - Sweden won the match 4-1.

Their last meeting was also at the Olympic Games - in 2016 in Brazil, where South Africa lost 1-0.

Sweden is currently ranked 10th in the world and 5th in Europe, while South Africa is 54nd and 5th in the world and on the African continent respectively.

Banyana Banyana squad to face Sweden:

Goalkeepers:

1. Andile DLAMINI Mamelodi Sundowns FC Johannesburg

2. Yolula TSAWE JVW FC Johannesburg

3. Kaylin SWART Menlo College USA

Defenders

4. Nothando VILAKAZI Palace Super Falcons FC Johannesburg

5. Noko MATLOU Ma -Indies FC Polokwane

6. Janine VAN WYK Houston Dash USA

7. Bambanani MBANE Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

8. Lebohang RAMALEPE Ma-Indies Polokwane

9. Regina MOGOLOLA University Pretoria Pretoria

10. Zanele NHLAPO Mamelodi Sundowns Johannesburg

11. Yonelo KETO Thunderbirds Port Elizabeth

Midfielders

12. Leandra SMEDA UWC Ladies Cape Town

13. Refiloe JANE TUT-PTA Pretoria

14. Amanda DLAMINI JVW FC Johannesburg

15. Kholosa BIYANA UKZN Durban

16. Kgaelebane MOHLAKOANA Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

17. Amogelang MOTAU Oral Roberts University / UWC Ladies FC USA / Cape Town

18. Rachel SEBATI TUT -PTA Pretoria

19. Neliswa LUTHULI Sunflower FC Durban

20. Nompumelelo NYANDENI JVW FC Johannesburg

Forwards

21. Melinda KGADIETE Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

22. Thembi KGATLANA UWC Ladies Cape Town

23. Kelso PESKIN Lamar University / UWC Ladies FC USA /Cape Town

24. Jermaine SEOPOSENWE Samford University USA

25. Chantelle ESAU Mamelodi Sundowns Johannesburg

26. Sduduzo DLAMINI Sunflower FC Durban