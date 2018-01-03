3 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: We Need Both Restructuring and Processing, Sagay Tells Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dapo Akinrefon

CHAIRMAN of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN, has opposed President Muhammadu Buhari's position that Nigeria only needs processing and not restructuring adding that the country needs both measures to be taken.

He also reiterated his stand on those criticising the President over board appointments of six dead persons saying critics are raising dust over an irrelevant matter.

Speaking with Vanguard, Sagay said Nigeria needs both restructuring and processing to make headway.

He said: "I think we need both restructuring and processing. We need processing which is what we are doing now, we also need restructuring. In that respect, I disagree with the president."

On the board appointments of six dead individuals, he said: "I have already said it. Are you going to send doctors every week to check whether people are alive? If after two years, some people died before appointment, you replace them.

We don't have to look for every little thing to waste our time on and be disagreeable about. That is what I am saying. People should learn between what is important and what is not."

"This is certainly not important, it is absolutely irrelevant. People are trying to look for blame and raise trouble over nothing. That is the point I am making. I referred to it as Lilliputian behaviour where two states go to war over which side of the egg to crack before eating, it is unimportant. When you have six people dead, you appoint others to replace them; it is not a big deal," he added.

Nigeria

Nigerians Tell of Being Used As Slaves in Libya

The European Union (EU) is working with Libyan coastguards to reduce the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.