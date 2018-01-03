Nigeria: We Need Both Restructuring and Processing, Sagay Tells Buhari

CHAIRMAN of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN, has opposed President Muhammadu Buhari's position that Nigeria only needs processing and not restructuring adding that the country needs both measures to be taken.

He also reiterated his stand on those criticising the President over board appointments of six dead persons saying critics are raising dust over an irrelevant matter.

Speaking with Vanguard, Sagay said Nigeria needs both restructuring and processing to make headway.

He said: "I think we need both restructuring and processing. We need processing which is what we are doing now, we also need restructuring. In that respect, I disagree with the president."

On the board appointments of six dead individuals, he said: "I have already said it. Are you going to send doctors every week to check whether people are alive? If after two years, some people died before appointment, you replace them.

We don't have to look for every little thing to waste our time on and be disagreeable about. That is what I am saying. People should learn between what is important and what is not."

"This is certainly not important, it is absolutely irrelevant. People are trying to look for blame and raise trouble over nothing. That is the point I am making. I referred to it as Lilliputian behaviour where two states go to war over which side of the egg to crack before eating, it is unimportant. When you have six people dead, you appoint others to replace them; it is not a big deal," he added.