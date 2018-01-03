Nigeria: State of Ondo Roads, Hospitals, Schools Embarrassing - Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has lamented the poor state of finances in the state, saying it has left the schools, roads and hospitals in embarrassing situation.

The governor who spoke on Tuesday while addressing workers on the first day of work in the new year, said no meaningful development could be achieved if the current state of finances lingers.

"The current financial situation, which leaves the state with virtually nothing after the payment of salaries, release of subventions and grants and service of outstanding debts, is deplorable," the governor said.

"There can be no real development if this regrettable state of affairs continues. Therefore, the time has come when all those who truly desire progress for this state must be willing to sacrifice. What concerns all must be shared and borne by all. Our people must also feel the direct impact of governance.

"We intend to shift attention, progressively, keenly and resolutely, to the provision of social infrastructure for the people.

"The embarrassing state of our roads, hospitals, schools and public utilities will be addressed. There is no gain asserting the obvious that the current practice cannot engender development."

Mr. Akeredolu said to exit the current state of things, civil servants must change their attitude to work and be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their duties.

He said the government had put in place measures to check leakages, while consultants had been engaged to ensure an increase in the revenues accruable to the state.

"We, on our part, will continue to reward merit and diligence. We will also not fail to sanction any acts which stand at variance with the dictates of decency and regulations," he said.

Mr. Akeredolu said his administration inherited seven months of salary arrears, and had successfully offset four months salaries.

"We acknowledge the outstanding arrears of 20 percent for October 2016. We have also kept our promise to pay salaries promptly as soon as funds are available. The Government has paid salaries of workers since inception on the 24th February till December 2017," he added.