Rwanda: Festive Season Peaceful - Police

The festive season was largely peaceful, according to Rwanda National Police (RNP).

Police commended the general public for their "responsible and good conduct", which facilitated "smooth, calm and safety environment."

"Generally, the festive season was peaceful; there was general compliance with the law by organisers of musical and entertainment shows, churches, and road users," RNP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police Theos Badege, said yesterday.

ACP Badege also commended the role of other security institutions like Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF), partners including local leaders, administrative security organ - (DASSO) - for the "strong partnership" throughout the year, which he said improved the homeland security.

"Like previous years, 2017 was peaceful, safe and secure largely due to strong partnership with all entities to fight and prevent crimes, and cooperation in human security activities, " he said.

He, however, said that police recorded one fatal accident on New Year's Day, in Kigali caused by drunk-driving. One person died in the accident.

General security status

According to Police statistics, crimes reduced by 5.4 per cent from 17,600 total crimes reported in 2016 to about 16800 recorded last year.

Equally, fatalities on road reduced by 32 per cent.

"We are starting a new year with a strategic guidance by the President; we call for the usual community policing cooperation with the general public, our major players in policing, through real time information sharing on any suspected criminal acts, further build and improve security, and its sustainability," he said.

In his Christmas and New Year message to uniformed personnel, President Kagame challenged them to remain focused and vigilant, saying that they can't expect the year to be less challenging.

The President said: "While we cannot always predict the future, the people of Rwanda can be assured of one fact; the same values and convictions that have enabled us overcome countless challenges, strengthened by the experience, skills, knowledge and assets we have continued to acquire over time, will ensure that we overcome any threats we may be confronted with, and that the safety and security of our people is always preserved."