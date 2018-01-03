Rwanda: Book Review - Mahoro: a Little Girl's Search for Peace

book review

Title: "Mahoro: A Little Girl's

Author: Natacha Karambizi

Review by: Julius Bizimungu

In the opening part of the book, the author, Natacha Karambizi, vividly tells a story of a mother's love and the struggle that women go through daily in the event that they have been unfortunate to marry men who are irresponsible. But the story turns out to be completely different.

Karambizi brilliantly narrates a heartbreaking but touching story of an innocent kid, Mahoro, who had throughout his growth journey carried the burden of a woman she didn't understand - her mother.

Weak-hearted readers could break into tears upon reading the first few pages of the book. It is a peek into the life that hundreds of children in Rwanda, just like Mahoro, went through as a result of the relentless and dark chaos stalked this country - Rwanda.

The book is a beautifully written narration of unusual moments that young children go through when their parents decide to remain tight-ripped about the reality of some situations in life.

Mahoro is a clear tale of how the tragic 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed nearly a million lives, impacted many lives.

Reading the book makes one feel challenged to take the responsibility of teaching and preaching love, unity and reconciliation, but also serves as a reminder of why it is important to sit down with parents and elders to figure out and get a sense of the things that you may hardly understand by yourself.

It is a book that everyone needs to read as we usher in 2018.

I would like to equally applaud young author Karambizi for having been courageous enough to tell such a story in an amazing way. Thank you!

The book was released in August 2017 by Imagine We Publishers. The book is available on Amazon and other book labs in Rwanda, including at Acacia Book Cafe, Librarie Ikirezi, Charisma Bookstore, Jylnns Cafe (Kicukiro), Casa Keza (near SOS Kacyiru), and at Imagine We offices.

