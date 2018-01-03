3 January 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Book Review - Mahoro: a Little Girl's Search for Peace

Tagged:

Related Topics

book review By Julius Bizimungu

Title: "Mahoro: A Little Girl's

Author: Natacha Karambizi

Review by: Julius Bizimungu

In the opening part of the book, the author, Natacha Karambizi, vividly tells a story of a mother's love and the struggle that women go through daily in the event that they have been unfortunate to marry men who are irresponsible. But the story turns out to be completely different.

Karambizi brilliantly narrates a heartbreaking but touching story of an innocent kid, Mahoro, who had throughout his growth journey carried the burden of a woman she didn't understand - her mother.

Weak-hearted readers could break into tears upon reading the first few pages of the book. It is a peek into the life that hundreds of children in Rwanda, just like Mahoro, went through as a result of the relentless and dark chaos stalked this country - Rwanda.

The book is a beautifully written narration of unusual moments that young children go through when their parents decide to remain tight-ripped about the reality of some situations in life.

Mahoro is a clear tale of how the tragic 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed nearly a million lives, impacted many lives.

Reading the book makes one feel challenged to take the responsibility of teaching and preaching love, unity and reconciliation, but also serves as a reminder of why it is important to sit down with parents and elders to figure out and get a sense of the things that you may hardly understand by yourself.

It is a book that everyone needs to read as we usher in 2018.

I would like to equally applaud young author Karambizi for having been courageous enough to tell such a story in an amazing way. Thank you!

The book was released in August 2017 by Imagine We Publishers. The book is available on Amazon and other book labs in Rwanda, including at Acacia Book Cafe, Librarie Ikirezi, Charisma Bookstore, Jylnns Cafe (Kicukiro), Casa Keza (near SOS Kacyiru), and at Imagine We offices.

Follow @Julio_Bizimungu

Rwanda

Rwanda's Mobile Telephone Penetration Rises Slightly to 75.5% in November

Rwanda's mobile telephone penetration rate increased marginally to 75.5 per cent in November from 75.2 per cent, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.