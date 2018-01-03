29 December 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parliament On Constitutional Court Judgment On Failure By Speaker to Hold President Accountable

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Parliament Statement on Constitutional Court Judgment on Alleged Failure by National Assembly Speaker to Hold President Accountable

Parliament notes the judgment of the Constitutional Court in a matter between the Economic Freedom Fighters and others and the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The relief sought by the applicants was for the Court to declare that the Speaker failed to hold the President accountable for violating the Constitution by failing to implement the 2014 report of the Public Protector. They also wanted a Court order compelling the Speaker to convene a committee of Parliament or other independent body to investigate the President's conduct and determine whether he is guilty of an offence warranting Parliament exercising its powers to remove him in terms of section 89 of the Constitution.

The Court neither declared that the Speaker failed to hold the President accountable nor ordered her to establish an impeachment committee of the type described by the applicants.

In this regard, the Court has held the National Assembly collectively responsible for not meaningfully implementing Section 89 of the Constitution.

The Court has thus ordered that the Rules of the Assembly be amended without delay to comply with Section 237 of the Constitution, which instructs that all Constitutional obligations be performed diligently and without delay. The National Assembly Rules Committee had already initiated a process, as part of its overhaul of rules, to outline a procedure to be followed in implementing section 89 of the Constitution.

In this regard, Parliament will ensure finalisation of the Assembly's rules, in line with the Court's order.

We note and agree with the strong reservation and caution underscored by both the Chief Justice and the Deputy Chief Justice in the minority judgment regarding encroachment of the judiciary into the internal functioning of the national legislature. Parliament, however, respects the majority judgment and will comply fully with it.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

South Africa

More Underworld Revelations Expected At Modack Bail Hearing

More details about underworld activities are expected to emerge in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday when… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.