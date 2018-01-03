3 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'I Dream of Being an Astronaut' - Durban Matriculant With 11 Distinctions

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Durban matriculant who achieved 11 distinctions in 2017's IEB examinations says she dreams of being an astronaut.

"It might just be a phase, but I have learnt about and read about the requirements for the European space station the past few days and thought it would be cool to be an astronaut," Agnes Gosnell, 18, told News24.

"To drift between the stars and explore space would be amazing."

Gosnell, of Crawford College La Lucia in Durban, with a 100 percent Bachelor degree pass rate, said she didn't believe she did particularly well.

"I knew I passed and would get university acceptance, but that was about it."

Gosnell said her key to success was to not change her routine for matric, but to carry on as normal.

"Don't try too hard to the point where you stop living," she emphasised.

Gosnell, whose mother originally comes from Germany, plans to head to Germany this year, where she is set to study Mathematics and stay with family.

"Education in Germany is free, so I am grabbing the opportunity to study there," Gosnell explained.

"That's why I think South Africa's decision to move to free education is a step in the right direction, but we'll see how it gets implemented."

While she says she is going to "really miss school," she is excited about exploring the world.

"I want to live as an expat all over the world: explore, travel and experience everything."

However, she has promised to return to South Africa.

"I am sure I will return, I love this place," Gosnell said.

"There's no place more beautiful; no place which excites as much as South Africa."

Source: News24

South Africa

More Underworld Revelations Expected At Modack Bail Hearing

More details about underworld activities are expected to emerge in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday when… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.