South Africa: 'Hard Work Pays Off', Says Top Sandton IEB Performer

Keeping focused and putting away all the "fun stuff", such as playing video games, is the secret behind Zidan Cassim's IEB matric results success.

Cassim, 18, achieved the second highest IEB result at Crawford College Sandton, with a whopping nine distinctions.

"You need to focus on hard work and try and push yourself to focus," Cassim explained.

"You have to push through and give it your all and stay motivated. It was tough, but hard work pays off and that's what makes it worth it."

Cassim said he worked hard to honour his parents who, according to him, have been the most supportive.

"My parents kept pushing me not to lose focus."

Cassim, who was provisionally accepted to study actuarial science at both the University of Cape Town and Witwatersrand University, says he's looking forward to the freedom university offers.

"My long-term goals are just to work hard in university, enjoy what I am doing and, if I don't change degrees, take all the opportunities that come my way."

His advice to other matric pupils?

Cassim says they shouldn't lose confidence in themselves.

"Take advantage of your teachers, the tips they are giving you," he added.

"I know it sounds like they are being tough on you, but you will be grateful at the end of the year. They are the people that will get you where you need to be."

