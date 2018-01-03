3 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Hard Work Pays Off', Says Top Sandton IEB Performer

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keeping focused and putting away all the "fun stuff", such as playing video games, is the secret behind Zidan Cassim's IEB matric results success.

Cassim, 18, achieved the second highest IEB result at Crawford College Sandton, with a whopping nine distinctions.

"You need to focus on hard work and try and push yourself to focus," Cassim explained.

"You have to push through and give it your all and stay motivated. It was tough, but hard work pays off and that's what makes it worth it."

Cassim said he worked hard to honour his parents who, according to him, have been the most supportive.

"My parents kept pushing me not to lose focus."

Cassim, who was provisionally accepted to study actuarial science at both the University of Cape Town and Witwatersrand University, says he's looking forward to the freedom university offers.

"My long-term goals are just to work hard in university, enjoy what I am doing and, if I don't change degrees, take all the opportunities that come my way."

His advice to other matric pupils?

Cassim says they shouldn't lose confidence in themselves.

"Take advantage of your teachers, the tips they are giving you," he added.

"I know it sounds like they are being tough on you, but you will be grateful at the end of the year. They are the people that will get you where you need to be."

Source: News24

South Africa

More Underworld Revelations Expected At Modack Bail Hearing

More details about underworld activities are expected to emerge in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday when… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.