South Africa: Twins Among Top IEB Achievers Say They Owe Their Success to Their Grandparents

"My sister carried me through the year," Husnaa Jhavary, 18, said of her twin, Humnaaz.

"While we are both very different, we have a strong bond that really supported me throughout the year," Husnaa told News24.

"I don't know what I would've done without her."

Humnaaz and Husnaa are Kingsmead College's second and third top-performing IEB matriculants respectively, with eight distinctions each.

"It's all thanks to our grandparents," Humnaaz explained.

She said her grandfather, Moosa Moosa, and grandmother, Mariam Moosa, not only paid their school fees, but also provided them with loving guidance and support since their birth.

"They put taught us the values of compassion and integrity, which equipped us for success."

The twins' mother Farha agrees, saying her children's academic success was an acknowledgement of their grandfather's input.

"We are very grateful to my father for educating them, because without his support I would not have been able to send them to Kingsmead," Farha says.

"He also taught them the value of hard work and integrity, which motivated and inspired them to achieve academically."

Humnaaz and Husnaa are both heading to Witwatersrand University next year where they are set to study accounting.

"We've always been interested in business due to my family's business - and Wits is the best so that's why we are heading there," Husnaa says.

Humnaaz added: "And it's close to home, which is a huge plus."

The twins believe balance is the secret to success in matric.

Besides academics, they both held leadership positions at Kingsmead College, played the piano and squash and assisted at the school's library.

"My advice to other matrics would be just to be," Husnaa said.

"Don't worry about the future, but work hard and enjoy the journey, and all other things will fall into place."

Source: News24